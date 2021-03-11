After a year hiatus, Fayette County Appreciation Days are returning at Fallingwater.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., county residents can visit the Mill Run landmark, designed in 1935 by renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, for free. Residents will be able to take self-guided tours of the grounds, but the house remains closed to the public.
Two free tours are offered yearly to county residents, but both were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“Fayette County is our local community. When you think about Fallingwater, it was Fayette County residents that built Fallingwater, which is regarded now as an UNESCO World Heritage site, and by the American Institute of Architects, is the best all-time work of American architecture,” said Fallingwater’s Director Justin Gunther. “We have such a resource in Fayette County, built by local craftspeople, and now within the employees and the staff of Fallingwater, we have so many local residents working and sharing this resource. It’s just a wonderful thing for everyone in the local community to share and appreciate.”
Typically the appreciation days attract between 500 and 700 visitors, Gunther said. Fallingwater is operating at reduced capacity, however, so Gunther said advanced reservations are required by calling 724-329-8501.
The site has hosted appreciation days for the community since 1964.
Many county residents have served as volunteers and stewards of the property and were involved in its creation, Senior Administrator of Special Projects Clinton Piper said, so they host the days to thank the local communities for their contribution to Fallingwater and its history. A second appreciation day is being planned for November.
Piper said he believes the event will attract a lot of people because of last year’s cancellations, and because it’s an outdoor activity.
The recent winter walks at Fallingwater have drawn a bigger crowd than usual, Piper said, because he believes people want to get out of the house and spend time in nature.
The appreciation day this Saturday offers that same opportunity.
“I just think it’s a really good opportunity to take advantage of something in your own backyard,” he said. “It’s an important resource that’s right here in the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.