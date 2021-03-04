Fallingwater was one of 31 organizations to receive a Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
The $13,000 grant is to help preserve Pennsylvania’s significant historical records and make them accessible.
The Donora Historical Society Inc., in Washington County received $5,000 and Washington County Historical Society received $4,996.
HARC grants fund projects designed to improve the preservation and accessibility of historically significant records maintained by local governments, historical societies and academic institutions.
The grants were based on a competitive review of the applications by a subcommittee of the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB). HARC grants are administered by the Pennsylvania State Archives, a bureau within PHMC. Funding for the awards spans two years. Grants $5,001 and above must include matching funds.
