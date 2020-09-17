Two Fayette County venues were among dozens of cultural organizations and museums across the state receiving funding to help offset COVID-19 revenue losses.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater in Mill Run received $239,741, and the State Theatre Center for the Arts in downtown Uniontown received $25,000.
Fallingwater was closed from mid-March until June 13, when it reopened with outdoor exterior self-guided and guided private tours to experience the exterior areas. Earlier this month, the State Theatre canceled the remainder of its 2020 season.
Director Justin W. Gunther said Fallingwater typically welcomes about 87,000 visitors between March and July.
“This year, our closure and reduced operations resulted in visitation of only 14,000 visitors by the end of July, generating significant losses in earned revenue. Like many other arts and culture organizations, Fallingwater serves as a major tourism anchor for Western Pennsylvania with an annual economic impact of $51 million, and less tourism has created significant hardships for travel-related businesses throughout our region,” Gunther said.
He noted field trips for more than 1,000 students were canceled, as were on-site high school, college and teacher residencies.
“Revenue-generating special events, including the summer music series and the Fallingwater Soiree, the site’s primary fundraiser, were canceled, as well as all weddings, event rentals and community events at The Barn at Fallingwater. In addition, reductions in revenue have prevented the ability to complete necessary repair projects ensuring the long-term preservation of Fallingwater,” Gunther said.
He said the funds will support Fallingwater’s educational programs, preservation of the historic house and ancillary building, staffing and other operational costs.
Online educational offerings are available at https://fallingwater.org/fallingwater-from-home/.
The State Theatre has rescheduled some of its canceled shows throughout 2021, and held its last play in February.
Executive Director Erica Miller previously said capacity limits and concerns for patrons, performers and staff factored into the decision to cancel shows.
“It is always a challenge to keep the arts going at the State Theatre, but this has been especially hard,” Miller said earlier this month. “We are trying to get through this time to make sure the theatre can reopen and serve our community again.”
Awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Agency through the state Department of Community and Economic Development, the $20 million in funds were given to 164 organizations or museums in 36 counties.
The funding must be used to help offset lost revenue due to forced closure by the disaster emergency issued on March 6, or any of the renewals.
In a statement, Gov. Tom Wolf said, “Pennsylvania’s museums and cultural organizations provide education, entertainment, and meaningful experiences to both residents and travelers alike, and the COVID-19 pandemic severely inhibited their ability to fulfill their cultural mission.”
Other local recipients include:
n Pennsylvania Trolley Museum ($25,000); Meadowcroft Rockshelter & Historic Village ($25,000); Bradford House Historical Association ($25,000) and Little Lake Theatre Company ($25,000), all in Washington County.
n Westmoreland Museum of American Art ($87,944); Westmoreland County Historical Society ($25,000) and Stage Right ($25,987), all in Westmoreland County
n Two dozen locations in Allegheny County also received funding, including: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium ($500,000); National Aviary ($220,905); Andy Warhol Museum ($263,045); Carnegie Museum of Art ($359,472); Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh ($301,836); Carnegie Museum of Natural History ($392,284); Pittsburgh Symphony ($500,000); Pittsburgh CLO ($409,154) and Phipps Conservatory ($500,000).
