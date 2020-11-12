A Saturday event in downtown Uniontown will promote local businesses while giving back to the Uniontown Salvation Army.
Fashionably Festive will be held in Storey Square from noon to 3 p.m., including a fashion show from Shoppe 13, a West Main Street boutique that opened in August.
Its owner, Kayla Mikluscak-Maser, organized the event as a way to both show people the many offerings of local businesses, and to give back to a charitable organization impacted by the pandemic.
The event, which is free to the public, includes restaurants and other businesses, all of which will donate a portion of their profits to support the Salvation Army, she said.
With the organization having to cancel its fundraising races, including the annual Turkey Trot 5K, Mikluscak-Maser said she wanted to do something to help and started talking to other locally owned businesses. More than a dozen signed on to participate in what she hopes will become an annual event that grows yearly.
“When I opened (Shoppe 13) I wanted to look for opportunities to create a sense of community,” she said, noting the importance of businesses supporting one another and community organizations.
A Christmas tree will be set up, along with a station for children to decorate ornaments to hang on it. The tree will be displayed in Mikluscak-Maser’s boutique.
A s’mores station will also be available, and there will be acoustic music performed by local band The Cellar Dwellers.
Participating businesses will set up around Main Street’s Storey Square so that attendees can see what they have to offer. Those taking part include: Marilyn’s on Main, Sullivan Brothers Coffee Company, International Mediterranean Cuisine, Bee You Café & The Yoga Garden, Daily Dose Coffee, DiMarco’s Bistro & Cantina, Stephanie’s Pottery Shop, NailNutBecca Color Street, Que Anom, Melted Magic Hot Cocoa & Co., Heather’s Custom Gifts, Young Living Essential Oils, Blue Collar Florals, GMS Racing Engines and The Flour Garden.
The casual fashion show will start around 1 p.m. and run for about an hour, with models coming out of Joyce’s Fine Jewelry to walk through Storey Square.
Should there be rain, Mikluscak-Maser said the event will proceed under a large tent.
