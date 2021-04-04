Fay-Penn Economic Development Council is hosting a presentation for community and economic development leaders aimed at attracting new businesses.
“Business Attraction Strategy: Identifying Target Industries,” will be presented by Ady Advantage, a site selection and economic development consultant engaged by Fay-Penn.
The company has analyzed Fayette’s countywide business amenities and identified the specific industry sectors most likely to benefit from them.
The presentation is set for Tuesday, April 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at FNB Business Event Center, 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace. It will be presented in-person and virtually, via Zoom.
Attendance is limited. RSVP to tracik@faypenn.org or call 724-437-7913 to reserve a spot, or request a call-in or Zoom link.
