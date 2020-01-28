Fay-Penn Economic Development Council officials met recently to take a look back at the organization’s activities in 2019 and look ahead to 2020.
Fay-Penn announced at the meeting that the organization has created or maintained 1,316 jobs in the county, handled 128 client inquiries for assistance or information, completed 20 projects, impacted $48,267,500 in new investments and presented 35 trade career scholarships.
Bob Shark, executive director for Fay-Penn, said the majority of those numbers constituted increases in activity – even overall projects went up from 19 to 20 over the last year.
Client inquiries, Shark noted, really has been steadily increased going up from 80 in 2017, to 101 in 2018 to 128 in 2019. Something he attributes to the organization’s hands-on approach.
“We’re using a proactive approach,” said Shark. “We’ve already identified 100 ‘core companies’ to approach in 2020.”
Core companies, Shark explained, are companies that produce products that serve outside of the county, so retail companies aren’t generally included. Fay-Penn reaches out to see what the organization can do to help them expand their business, said Shark.
Another area, Shark focused on is the 35 trade career scholarships the organization awarded in 2019. Historically, Fay-Penn has awarded 150 scholarships over the five years of the funding program for a total of $65,000. The program was created to financially support students who have decided to go to a trade or technical school to learn a trade.
“I think that’s pretty impressive,” said Shark.
Shark said many of these figures will be a part of the organization’s annual report, which will be released at Fay-Penn’s annual dinner, which is scheduled for May 14 at Lakeside Venues.
As far as 2020, Shark announced that Fay-Penn has hired Bob Teeter & Associates, a consulting firm, to assist the organization with a strategic plan development project. While information has been sent to the consulting firm, the first meeting to discuss the plan is set for Feb. 25. Shark expects the process to take approximately two to three months to complete.
Another project planned for 2020 includes the SPEC Building at the Fayette County Business Park, a 100,000-square-foot building that is looking for a tenant. The concept, Shark explained, is garnered from marketing information that revealed that many companies aren’t looking for land to build on, but instead a parcel of property that already has an existing building ready to be occupied.
Shark said the concept is “if you build it they will come.”
In addition, Shark said Fay-Penn will be undergoing a sort of “remodeling” project looking at how the organization can improve on what it does and how it does it. Some of the projects include the creation of a new committee, the Community Relations Committee, which will enhance how Fay-Penn markets business amenities in the county. Some of the ideas include the development of a marketing video that focuses on business, the hiring of a consulting firm that specializes in “site selector” companies, and many more marketing ideas. Other changes include a real assets subcommittee under the finance committee that will take a look at the organization’s real estate assets and evaluate whether it’s beneficial to keep them or not. The subcommittee will also evaluate possible acquisitions for Fay-Penn. While these kind of evaluations always were done, they were primarily done on an ad hoc basis, according to Shark.
In addition, Shark said the organization wants to go through an overall structure change on how the board is organized and encouraged board members to give their input on any changes or improvements they feel would make Fay-Penn stronger.
Some suggestions given by members included a restructure of committees giving members other than the executive committee an opportunity to take an active role on committees. Another suggested allowing members who were interested to attend executive committee meetings. Another member, who said many members’ career commitments take them outside of Uniontown, suggested virtual committee meetings, using Skype and other technology resources, so those members could still be involved if they were interested in serving on a committee.
Overall, Shark was impressed with suggestions made by Fay-Penn members and said many of them could be implemented.
