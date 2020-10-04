Local 4-H members were able to take part in their annual livestock auction after COVID-19 restrictions put this year’s event into question.
Normally, local 4-H kids will have their animals shown at the Fayette County Fair, but not only was the fair cancelled, but organizers had to wait on word from the Penn State Cooperative Extension about whether face-to-face 4-H activities were permitted.
In the meantime, all of the 4-H steer exhibitors already had a lot of time and money invested in their projects. Also, the deadline for the smaller species like the goats, the lambs and the pigs was set for June 1, which came before the cooperative extension had to decide on whether or not to have such activities.
“When the final decision was made not to have face-to-face 4-H activities, a group of us decided to form a new association to sponsor the show and sale,” said Linda Rooker with that newly-formed association Fayette County Livestock Sale Association.
“The committee felt it was important to give the kids an opportunity to complete and market their livestock projects,” Rooker said.
The association held the livestock auction at the fairgrounds in August.
“Because we chose not to do a lot of advertising ahead of time, we really didn’t know what to expect,” Rooker said. “However, the community turned out in a big way to support the kids.”
“The people were very good to work with,” said Chris Diamond, president of the Fayette County Livestock Sale Association. “Everyone kept their spacing, and there were no troubles at all. It was a very enjoyable experience.”
For the auction, Rooker said the organizers reconfigured the set-up to allow for social distancing and required the 4-H children to wear masks when they delivered invoices to the buyers.
“Things went very smoothly,” Rooker said.
This year’s auction was the second-highest grossing sale ever – 2019 was the highest – with 105 buyers, 215 lots sold and grossing $550,216.95, of which $425,754.50 was donated to the Fayette County 4-H Livestock Scholarship Fund.
The grand champion market steer of Elijah Brown of Acme sold for $24,244; the reserve champion market steer of Kenzie Mowry of Mill Run, sold for $9,607.50; the grand champion market lamb of Hannah Peck of Normalville, sold for $43,475; the reserve champion market lamb of Samuel Leonard of Dawson, sold for $1,920; the grand champion market goat of Kendra Smalley of Connellsville sold for $1,920; the reserve grand champion market goat of Jayden Keefer of Mount Pleasant sold for $1,617; the grand champion market swine of Cole Dupont of McClellandtown sold for $7,280 and the reserve grand champion market swine of Elizabeth Dice of Smithfield sold for $7,566.
Diamond said the auction was very important for the 4-H participants. The money they make goes into the bank, or is put toward their next animal raising project.
“Without the sale, they would have to find another way to market their animals or use it for their own consumption,” Diamond said.
