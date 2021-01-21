Fayette County celebrated the start of 2021 with a ribbon cutting at a new Dunkin’ in South Union Township.
The doughnut chain’s regional growth continued when it opened another “next generation” store on Jan. 11 at 548 Morgantown St. It’s the 63rd store owned by Heartland Restaurant Group, and the first in the lineup of stores they have planned to open in the region this year. Thirty new jobs were created as a result of the new location.
“Opening a new store in Uniontown made sense for Dunkin’s growth strategy in the region,” said Anthony Braun, COO and CFO of Heartland Restaurant Group, a Dunkin’ franchisee. “Although these have been challenging times for many industries around the globe, Dunkin’ has been growing in the region throughout 2020 and we plan to continue that growth through 2021.”
The Dunkin’ restaurant features a modern design and best-in-class store innovations. The store includes a cold beverage tap system to enhance freshness and front glass donut cases that provide an up-close look at confections. Other new additions include high volume coffee brewers to make getting a cup of coffee faster than ever before and comfortable seating for customers.
Hosted by the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon cutting marks the start of what officials hope to be a good year for new business openings and expansions. Despite the pandemic, the chamber hosted 24 ribbon cuttings in 2020.
“2020 was such a challenging year for our business community. As a business service organization, the Fayette chamber has worked tirelessly to find ways to help our businesses through what is most possibly the most difficult business climate they will ever face. In the midst of such struggle, to be able to celebrate the start or new beginning of businesses with so many of our friends and neighbors is truly exciting,” said chamber Executive Director Muriel Nuttall.
“It’s so exciting to see people out there, ready to do business. It’s also a testimony to what Fayette County has to offer and how our county aligns with the quality of life people want, that people choose to open and operate businesses here,” said, Devan White, Fayette Chamber board president and local financial planner. “I say ‘thank you’ to each and every one of those business owners who have chosen to place a business here and who have committed their lives and families to this community,” she added.
“The work that we do, whether in marketing, workforce development or fundraising on behalf of our social service nonprofits, like the Fayette County Food Bank, is vital to a thriving community. Fayette County is an amazing place with good people. It’s a great place to live, work and do business. We need to keep telling our story, stories just like this, the people of a small town banding together to make great things happen,” Nuttall said.
