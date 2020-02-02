Fayette Chamber of Commerce is welcoming author and educator Sarah Sladek for a special seminar called “It’s Generational,’’ held Feb. 24-25 at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort & Spa in Farmington.
Founder of XYZ University research and management consulting firm, based in Virginia and Minnesota, Sladek focuses on bringing generations together to find success in businesses, clubs, churches and organizations.
Muriel Nuttall, chamber executive director, noted in a letter accompanying seminar materials that the chamber has worked with local businesses, organizations and individuals over the past five years to build the workforce and keep more young people here.
“Our region has much to offer for each and every generation in our current workforce, but we have discovered there is much angst – an uncomfortable awkwardness between those generations. Our most experienced workers, who can be set in their ways by the standards of their generation, often find it difficult to work with the free-spirited, technology-driven younger workers. Vice versa, our younger generation often feels frustrated with the conventions of ‘the way it has always been done,’’’ Nuttall wrote.
Sladek and her team, Nuttall wrote, “are dedicated to researching the generations and then working to help teach ways for groups, churches, organizations and businesses, to not just survive in this changing world but to thrive and grow.’’
Feb. 24 will focus on “The Future of Membership: How to engage every generation and future proof our clubs, associations and churches.’’ Feb. 25 focuses on “Talent Generation: How to Create a Collaborative, engaged, positive and productive workplace.’’
Registration is due Feb. 14. More information is available at www.fayettechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.