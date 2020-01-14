Frank Delia of Country Care Manor in Fayette City turned 102 years old on Jan. 1.
Delia is a veteran of the United States Army.
He resided in the Belle Vernon area near his family all his life and worked in the Allenport mill until retirement.
Delia celebrated his birthday at Country Care Manor with his fellow residents, care takers and family.
Everyone wished him a wonderful birthday and expressed appreciation for his service to the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.