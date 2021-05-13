A Fayette City woman has fulfilled a dream and published her first novel ... following a 40-year hiatus from writing it.
Helen Stefanick’s restarted her journey on the book “I Wrote My Own Ticket,” two years ago on what she described as one of those “God awful, ugly days outside.” Her daughter, Ivana, was home from college, and they were talking about poetry.
Stefanik told her daughter that she had written poetry years ago and her writing was boxed and stored in the attic.
Wanting to see her mother's writing, Ivana talked Stefanik into finding the poems, and while in the process of doing so, Ivana asked about another box in the attic.
“I told her it was a book I started writing in the 1980s,” Stefanik said. “She asked what was I going to do with it, and I said either shred it or finish it, and she said to finish it.”
The half-finished manuscript was partly written by typewriter and partly made up of scribbles on paper. Stefanik said she struggled to decipher the scribbles while remembering some of what she had written those 40-odd years ago.
“Some of it was fiction and some of it was non-fiction,” Stefanik said. “I think every author puts some of themselves into their writing. It’s up to the author to know what parts are true or not.”
Back in the 1980s, Stefanik had every intention of completing novel. But pursuing her nursing career, getting married, and then, the everyday things in life took her away from that goal.
"I put it aside, but it traveled with me," she said.
At first, Stefanik was hesitant and had some self-doubt about her ability to finish the book. She said returning to writing wasn’t quite as simple as remembering how to ride a bike, and she went back and forth on whether she even wanted her novel out there.
“I figured either do it or regret it,” she said.
For two years, Stefanik worked to complete the novel. As a full-time nurse who worked evenings, she often came home energized after a shift. She used that time to write.
“It was difficult starting out, but I have to admit, it was relaxing and fun for me,” Stefanik said. “I’ve always loved to write.”
Stefanik said “I Wrote My Own Ticket” is an introspective and heartwarming personal journey of Ellen, a girl in her 20s living in the 1980s. It tells a story of Ellen's relationships and the adventures she and those around her share.
“I think it's a fun book with romance, laughter and a lot of conversation,” Stefanik said, adding she believes it’s a book to which the reader can relate. “I've had people who were older who lived through that era, and I’ve had young people get things out of it emotionally.”
For Stefanik, continuing to write a book started decades earlier renewed her love of writing and she is currently working on a sequel to the novel.
“I would like to give kudos to my daughter for pushing me because I would never have pursued this,” Stefanik said. “Pursue your dreams no matter how old you are. Don't be afraid to do it.”
Forging ahead with the book also gave her emotional relief as she continues to work as a nurse in the age of COVID-19 and has seen those suffering during the pandemic.
“Writing this book provided me with my happy place,” she said.
“I Wrote My Own Ticket” can be purchased online at amazon.com, and during a book signing on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rodeo Drive Boutique in Perryopolis and during a vendor show at St. John’s Baptist Church in Perryopolis on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
