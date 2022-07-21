Fayette County 4-H will be showcasing all of its clubs at the Fayette County Fair, with both traditional events and new additions.
“Here in Fayette County, we have just over 430 4-H members participate in the fair in different capacities,” said 4-H Educator Jennifer Deichert.
Some of the more traditional ways 4-H is showcased at the fair is with its animal shows and livestock competitions, including steer, lamb, swine, goats, rabbit and dog shows. 4-H has a wide array of clubs that will be featured in the 4-H Youth Building, including project displays from the gardening, creative arts and robotics clubs.
“The kids are really excited,” Deichert said.
The robotics club will demonstrate its creations from 4 to 6 p.m. July 30. This year 4-H will hold a potato judging contest for the first time, Deichert said. They will also have hands-on activities in the 4-H Youth building.
Williams Energy will host a Breakout Box Challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 to 5. The activity is like an “escape room in a box,” she said.
“Families can test their knowledge and skills to try to find the clues and unlock all the locks,” she said.
Aug. 5 will be Cloverbud Day, with 4-H activities for children ages 5 to 8 from 2 to 4 p.m., including a gardening with children activity. The Fab Lab Maker’s activity will include a 3D printing project, which children can take home.
Steel City LUG will host LEGO building activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30.
4-H will also host a silent auction throughout the fair to raise funding, and 4-H members will run a booth selling refreshments like milkshakes and ice cream to fund their club projects and activities.
Deichert said the 4-H members are looking forward to the fair and to gather together to showcase their hard work.
“It is a good time for the 4-H family to get together for friendly competition and to see the hard work they’ve put in all year long pay off,” she said.
Deichert said Fayette County 4-H has 25 clubs with 100 volunteers, and they are always looking for new additions.
“We’re always looking for volunteers with new ideas and talents that they’d love to share with youth,” she said.
One of the new additions was metal stamping with the creative arts club. They are also looking for an archery instructor and anyone interested in leading STEM activities.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering, or anyone who has questions about 4-H is asked to stop by the youth building and talk to Deichert.
