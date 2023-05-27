National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Submitted

The Fayette County commissioners recently honored the county’s 911 operators during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Pictured, from left, are Commissioners Vince Vicites and Dave Lohr; Fayette County 911 Operations Manager Jodie Victor; and Commissioner Scott Dunn.

 Submitted

The Fayette County commissioners recently recognized 911 operators’ outstanding efforts, presenting them with a certificate for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

