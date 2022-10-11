The Fayette County Association Of School Retirees awarded its annual scholarship to Evan Townsend, a 2022 graduate of Uniontown Area High School.
Fayette County Association of School Retirees awards scholarship, educational grant
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 4:44 AM
The Fayette County Association Of School Retirees awarded its annual scholarship to Evan Townsend, a 2022 graduate of Uniontown Area High School.
Townsend was accepted at PennWest California, and is majoring in secondary social studies and physical education. Through his many volunteer experiences, Townsend said it is very rewarding to coach and assist children in acquiring new skills and to see the joy in their faces when they are successful. His main goal as an educator is to make a difference in a student’s life and in the classroom.
The recipient of the 2023 Scholarship will be a senior in the Albert Gallatin Area School District who is majoring in education. Any senior at the high school can contact lwargo@atlanticbb.net for more information.
The association also awarded an Educational Support Grant of $500 to Rebecca Ritenour, an advanced placement English instructor at Uniontown Area High School. Ritenour requested the grant to help finance the purchase of 10 copies of four different modern AP novels.
The grant will pay for the cost of the contemporary novels as well as shipping.
The Educational Support Grant for the 2023 school year will be offered to Albert Gallatin Area School District. Any interested education staff member should contact lwargo@atlanticbb.net for more information.
