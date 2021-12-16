The Fayette County Courthouse’s holiday decorations feature an extra special tribute this year.
Just inside the courthouse front doors stands a radiant Christmas tree, trimmed with hundreds of baubles, bells and more. Take a closer look and notice 55 handmade ornaments - each featuring one of Fayette County’s 42 municipalities, its school districts and the county itself. Several of the special ornaments that came directly from the community.
In lieu of the county’s annual Magic and Mistletoe celebration, Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr was inspired to bring our communities together for the holidays in a different way. Magic and Mistletoe has not been held since 2019, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Lohr’s Chief of Staff Debra Evans-Rhodes reached out to community leaders requesting ornaments representing their municipalities, landmarks and more be donated or loaned to the county for the tree display. Receiving limited participation, Evans-Rhodes enlisted county buildings and grounds employee Kristin Zack to help craft and hang enough unique ornaments to fill the tree and ensure all communities were represented.
“It’s all about highlighting our communities. Fayette County represents all of these places,” Evans-Rhodes said. “We’re all part of this together.”
The Fayette County Courthouse is located at 61 East Main Street in Uniontown. Those interested may stop by to view the county tree and other decorations through the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.