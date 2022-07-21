Multi-platinum recording artist Tracy Byrd is bringing the sounds of traditional country music to the Lady Luck Stage at the Fayette County Fair as the headlining act on Saturday, Aug. 6.
“Country music has always evolved and changed and will continue to do so,” Byrd said. “The current music is great, but my heart is in traditional country that is full of steel guitar and fiddle, which I have both of in my band.”
The musician behind hits “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” “The Keeper Of The Stars,” “Holdin' Heaven” and “I'm From The Country” will perform with his band, the ByrdDawgs, at 8 p.m. on the fair’s final night.
He said fans can expect “a lot of the hits and some stories and surprises.”
His favorite song to perform is “Keeper of the Stars,” he said, “but the fans want Watermelon Crawl.” Both tracks appeared on his 1994 album, “No Ordinary Man.” The songs were both chart toppers, and “Keeper of the Stars” brought the album to double platinum status with more than 2 million copies sold. The track was also named as the 1995 “Song of the Year.”
Byrd became a household name in country music in 1993 with his third single, “Holdin’ Heaven,” in 1993. The hit reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts and appeared on his debut, self-titled album.
Byrd remained active and continued releasing hits through 2009, then took a break from touring in 2010 to spend more time with his wife, Michelle, daughter, Evee, and sons Jared and Logan.
He went on tour again in 2014 and went back to the recording studio in 2016.
Byrd said he always enjoyed playing at fairs because of the fun atmosphere.
“People are in a great mood and the whole experience of the fair is something people anticipate and look forward to and the music is icing on the cake,” he said.
His stop in Dunbar is a part of his 2022 tour. He said he was thrilled to return to performing after COVID-19.
“It is great to be back on tour after covid. Nothing like being forced to stay home. At first it was kind of nice being free of travel, but that quickly got old and we were ready to play again,” he said. “But I did get time to play a lot of golf and go fishing.”
Byrd said he loves the opportunity to connect with his fans from the stage.
“The best part of performing is just the connection with the fans and the fact that I still just love to sing and play,” he said.
Byrd said he wants his fans to know he is genuine.
“I am pretty much what you see,” he said. “[I] appreciate the fans support through the years and the opportunity to still entertain them.”
