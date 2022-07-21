Fayette County Fair Board President Bill Jackson said the 2021 Fair was the “best year ever,” and he is hoping for a second record-breaking year.
The 2022 fair will be the second year back after the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson said people were eager to get out to the fair last year, and he hopes the trend continues this year.
“Last year, I don’t know whether it was we had ideal weather or the first year after covid, but we had the best year ever, so we’re hoping for a repeat of that,” he said.
The fair kicks off Thursday, July 28 and ends Saturday, Aug. 6. Keystone Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. on July 31.
The Fair Queen Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. on opening day. Comedy Hypnotist Mike Bishop will provide entertainment on the first night of the fair at 9 p.m. following the The Katrina Lynn Band at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop, who performs daily throughout the fair’s 10-day run, offers an interactive show that invites audience members to the stage to experience hypnosis.
Jackson said the fair will continue with the same model as it has for decades, but with new entertainment.
He said the fair draws people for many different types of activities, whether it is the livestock activities, entertainment, carnivals or food booths.
“Everyone comes for something different,” he said. “The carnival is what I consider to be the best in the country. The outdoor people are there for the motocross, rodeo, demolition derby. The fair food is a once-a-year kind of thing.”
Powers Great American Midways carnival runs daily, offering games and rides. Times are from 6 to 11 p.m. on July 28; 3 to 11 p.m. on July 29 and Aug. 1-5; and from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 30-31 and Aug. 6.
In the Family Area, there will be a barnyard petting zoo daily from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Other shows and events throughout the run there include: Pigs Gone Wild Racing Pigs, The Doc Magic Fun Time Variety Show, Pork Chop Revue and Rock-n-Circus.
Outdoor Arena events include The Thomas Motorsports Demolition Derby on July 28, Aug. 2 and Aug. 6; Boys & Bulls Rodeo on July 29; tractor and truck pulls on July 30, Aug. 1, Aug. 4; Motocross on July 31; monster truck races on Aug. 3; and Mud Mania on Aug. 5.
The fair also features a number of 4-H contests, from animal judging to baking, and antique farm machinery to crafts, will also be held during the fair’s run. For a complete list of those contests, including rules and entry deadlines, visit fayettefair.com/fair-catalog.
In addition to The Katrina Lynn Band on opening day, concerts during the fair’s run include performances from Little Texas with The Hobbs Sisters (July 29), Metro (July 30), The Uptown Band (July 31), The Fabulous Hubcaps (July 31), Quick Exit (July 31), Cellar Dwellers Band (Aug. 1), Smith & Company (Aug. 2), The Hillbilly Way (Aug. 4), Refuge (Aug. 6) and Tracy Byrd with Nick Polito (Aug. 6).
“It’s the largest annual event in the county," Jackson said. "We attempt to bring quality entertainment close to home so people don’t have to travel, and support the agricultural industry as a whole, and plenty of local businesses who come out as vendors."
Jackson said some local businesses and organizations are continuing to struggle due to the pandemic
“Most small businesses are still feeling the effects and haven’t completely recovered, so it’s important that they have good years,” he said.
Jackson said he hopes that everyone who comes to the fair stops to see the livestock and agriculture.
“Obviously, we are an agricultural fair. We showcase agriculture,” he said. “We hope that people come to look at the animals.”
He said this year there will not be chickens due to avian flu appearing in eastern Pennsylvania. State authorities placed a ban on poultry shows for the year to mitigate the spread of the flu.
Jackson said they also made some major changes to the fairgrounds. Among the most apparent is the updated ticket booths.
“We totally redid the ticket booths at the main gate, Gate 1,” he said.
They rebuilt the structures with the aim of improving the flow of traffic, he said.
Regular admission to the fair will be $20.
Special promotions on a number of days offer free general admission to the fair until 2 p.m. The free admission does not include the carnival or outdoor arena, but upgrade tickets are available at the fair office.
On July 31, those who bring a church bulletin get in free, and those who bring three canned goods get in at no cost on Aug. 2.
With proper identification, there are free admission days for veterans on Aug. 1, those 62 and older on Aug. 3 and members of a grange on Aug. 4.
For more information, visit www.fayettefair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.