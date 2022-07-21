1986: Michelle Hayes-Plissey
1987: Debbie Townsend
1988: Gretchen Brubbs-Belan
1989: Andrea Keller-Hibbs
1990: Kimberly Tuttle
1991: Jennifer Miles
1992: Jacki Blaney-Kmetz
1993: Joyce Strong-Smithburger
1994: Kelly Webster-Victor
1995:Christy Griffith
1996: Desiree Barnes-Deli
1997: Michelle Griffith
1998: Trisha Gallagher-Fronczek
1999: RaeLynn Regula
2000: Ashley Brothers
2001: Megan Regula
2002: Christie Regula
2003: Amanda Springer
2004: Kristi L. Kassimer Harper
2005: Deanna Liptak
2006: Rebecca N Giles
2007: Kalie M. Minick
2008: Rebecca McGee
2009: Gabrielle Springer
2010: Jessie Ross
2011: Katie Diamond
2012: Elizbeth Hendricks-May
2013: Morgan Hollowood
2014: Emily Kurilla
2015: Aleshia Hissem
2016: Alexis Wivell
2017: Blake Victor
2018: Mikaela Kamp
2019: Jessica Wolfe
No Fair 2020
2021: Maria Bittner
List of past queens courtesy of the Fayette County Fair.
