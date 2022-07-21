1986: Michelle Hayes-Plissey

1987: Debbie Townsend

1988: Gretchen Brubbs-Belan

1989: Andrea Keller-Hibbs

1990: Kimberly Tuttle

1991: Jennifer Miles

1992: Jacki Blaney-Kmetz

1993: Joyce Strong-Smithburger

1994: Kelly Webster-Victor

1995:Christy Griffith

1996: Desiree Barnes-Deli

1997: Michelle Griffith

1998: Trisha Gallagher-Fronczek

1999: RaeLynn Regula

2000: Ashley Brothers

2001: Megan Regula

2002: Christie Regula

2003: Amanda Springer

2004: Kristi L. Kassimer Harper

2005: Deanna Liptak

2006: Rebecca N Giles

2007: Kalie M. Minick

2008: Rebecca McGee

2009: Gabrielle Springer

2010: Jessie Ross

2011: Katie Diamond

2012: Elizbeth Hendricks-May

2013: Morgan Hollowood

2014: Emily Kurilla

2015: Aleshia Hissem

2016: Alexis Wivell

2017: Blake Victor

2018: Mikaela Kamp

2019: Jessica Wolfe

No Fair 2020

2021: Maria Bittner

List of past queens courtesy of the Fayette County Fair.

