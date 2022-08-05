Friday, Aug. 5 - 4-H Livestock Auction Day
Friday, August 5, 2022 1:51 AM
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
10 a.m. 4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest
12 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Laurel Highlands Literacy Activities (Youth Building)
1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fab Lab Maker’s Activities (Youth Building)
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cloverbud Day: 4-H Activities for kids ages 5-8 (Youth Building)
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Gardening with Children (Youth Building)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mud Mania: 4x4 Trucks, Open Vehicles, and 4x4 Quads (Outdoor Arena)
Saturday, Aug. 6 - Froggy 94.9 & 4-H Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
11 a.m. Chili Cook-Off Begins (Fiddlers’ Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fab Lab Maker’s Activities (Youth Building)
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. REFUGE (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 p.m. Judging of the Chili Cook-Off (Fiddlers’ Building)
6:30 p.m. Thomas Motorsports Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Tracy Byrd with special guest Nick Polito (Lady Luck Stage)
10:30 p.m. 2022 Fayette County Fair Officially closes
