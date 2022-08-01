Monday, Aug. 1 - Veterans Day
Monday, August 1, 2022 6:14 AM
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 6:12 am
Monday, Aug. 1 - Veterans Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Veterans admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Veteran’s admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
n Department 11 – Youth under 19
n Department 13 – Vegetables
n Department 14 – Fruits and Nuts
Entries accepted:
n Department 16 – Christmas Trees
Entries accepted:
n 4-H Youth Building
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted:
n Department 17 – Floral Exhibits (Fiddlers’ Building)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Goats (Indoor Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 - 7 p.m. Creative Arts Metal Stamping Activity (Youth Building)
5 - 7 p.m. Garden with Children Activity with Master Gardeners (Youth Building)
6 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Lambs (Indoor Arena)
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Horse Day (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Judging Floral Exhibits (Fiddler’s Building)
7 p.m.
n USA East Limited PS/SF Tractor Pull
n USA East Triple Crown Street Diesel Truck Pull
n USA East 3.0 Smooth Bore Diesel 4×4 Truck Pull (Outdoor Arena)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Cellar Dwellers Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
