Sunday, July 31 - Armstrong Day, Church Bulletin Day & Meet the Queen Day
Sunday, July 31, 2022 11:29 AM
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person with a Sunday, July 31, 2022, church bulletin will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Church bulletin admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the fair office.)
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Pigeons and Rabbits
9 a.m. Open Horse Show (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter PSACF Chocolate Cake Baking Contest and PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest
(Youth Building)
9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Non-Denominational Church Service (Fiddlers’ Building)
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Lambs
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Goats
12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fayette County Fair Gospel Sing (Fiddler’s Building)
1 p.m. Judging of Baking Contests (Youth Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. Quick Exit (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Meet the Fayette County Fair Queen for pictures and prizes (Main Gate)
3 p.m. The Fabulous Hubcaps (Lady Luck Stage)
3 p.m. Motocross Practice (Outdoor Arena)
5 p.m. 4-H Communications Contest (Youth Building)
5 p.m. Motocross Races--Feature at 7 p.m. (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7:30 p.m. The Uptown Band (Lady Luck Stage)
8 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Ends (Youth Building)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
9:30 p.m. Fireworks
