Thursday, Aug. 4 - Pickle 99.3 Day & Granger Day
Thursday, August 4, 2022 3:34 AM
Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 3:19 am
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Members of a Grange admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Grange admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
9 a.m. Judging Draft Horses (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging 4-H Dairy Showmanship and Fitting
10 a.m. Judging 4-H Horses Shown at Halter (Horse Arena)
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
12 p.m. 4-H Olympics (Indoor Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
3:30 p.m. Animal Dressing Contests (Indoor Arena)
4 p.m. Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Milk Chugging Contest (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Potato Judging (Youth Building)
7 p.m. WTPA Sanctioned Truck & Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
8 p.m. THW (Lady Luck Stage)
