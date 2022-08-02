Tuesday, Aug. 2 - Somerset Trust Day & Fayette County Food Bank Day
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 8:30 AM
Tuesday, Aug. 2 - Somerset Trust Day & Fayette County Food Bank Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person donating at least 3 canned goods will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Canned good admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Draft Horses
9 a.m. Judging Rabbits and Pigeons
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle (Indoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging Farm Products and Christmas Trees
9 a.m. Judging Youth Building Entries
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show
n Day 1 (Horse Arena)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy - Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Agronomy Skillathon (Youth Building)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Swine (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Diaper Derby (Fiddlers’ Building)
7 p.m. Thomas Motorsports Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Smith & Company (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
