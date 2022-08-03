Wednesday, Aug. 3 - WMBS Day & Senior Citizens Day
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 7:54 AM
Wednesday, Aug. 3 - WMBS Day & Senior Citizens Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Admission FREE for those 62 & older until 2 p.m. – must show identification. (Sr. Citizen admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Dairy Goat Showmanship (Show Arena), followed by Open & 4-H Dairy Goats
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Beef Cattle (Indoor Arena)
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show
- Day 2 (Horse Arena)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Flower and Vegetable Judging Contest (Youth Building)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. PA Lottery Presents: Senior Citizens Contest (Fiddler’s Building)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5:30 p.m. Cheerleading Exhibition (Fiddler’s Building)
6 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Steers (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Monster Truck Races featuring Freestyle Motocross (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.