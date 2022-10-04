The Fayette County Firefighters Association is inviting fifth through eighth grade students to participate in this year’s fire prevention essay contest.
Its theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” The deadline to enter is Nov. 4, and entry forms have been distributed to principals at local schools.
Last year 797 essays were written, read and judged with 16 local schools participating. Because of the generosity from donors, each grade will have 10 winners. First, second, third and honorable mentions will also be awarded. Each of the winners will receive $100 and a Christmas gift. In addition, students who have won multiple contests will be recognized, and a Fire Chief Award will be presented.
A dinner and awards program for winners will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall. The contest is sponsored in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 9-15.
The association will forward all winning essays to the Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association to be included in their contest. Last year, 15 students who attend schools located in Fayette County received awards in that contest.
Members of the various fire departments that make up the association realize that the information learned from the contest may one day be used in an emergency situation which could possibly save a life and or property.
