The Fayette County Human Service Council has recognized two individuals who went above and beyond to serve people during a difficult time.
Nancy Reed, an employee at East End United Community Center, was honored with the Worker of the Year Award. William Pitts, a Fayette County Community Action Agency food bank warehouse worker and truck driver, was honored as the COVID-19 Worker of the Year.
The Worker of the Year Award is given annually by the Fayette County Human Service Council, but in recognition of the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the council added the COVID-19 award. Winners were chosen from nominations made in the fall.
Keeley Forrestel, executive director of EEUCC in Uniontown, said while a record number of nominations were received in both categories recognizing community members for their compassion, dedication and grit during one of the most challenging years of their careers.
Reed has been an employee at EEUCC for over 10 years, but has been actively serving her community through John Wesley AME Zion Church for over 39 years. She normally prepares and serves food for children in need, but with the needs soaring because of the pandemic, her meal preparation increased to 175 meals a day.
“It was a challenging year, but very rewarding to see the look on the people’s face and knowing that we were able to help them when they were in so much need,” Reed said. “Thank God for keeping me to do what I have to do for the center.”
In addition to ensuring that the youth in the community center and throughout the community have access to a nutritious warm meal, Nancy packed and distributed bags of cleaning supplies and toiletries to the community each week.
“Always, Nancy is a steward of EEUCC’s mission and vision ensuring her family, friends and faith-based community support the work, advocating on our behalf and getting individuals involved as volunteers and supporters.” Forrestel said, adding that Reed has faced many challenges, but has risen to the occasion to overcome those challenges and works hard for others to do the same. “The breadth of life experience and depth of wisdom she brings to the community is invaluable.”
“I felt very excited and very honored to be thought of like that,” Reed said.
A unanimous vote by the council won Pitts his COVID-19 worker award.
“It felt really good to win, but I am proud of all of our staff here at the Food Bank,” Pitts said. “It was an amazing honor, and my family and I really appreciate it.”
He serves 47 food pantries monthly, while also working at least one and often two emergency distribution sites each week – all without complaint – and has made every effort to get the job done in a timely manner by working long hours.
“It has been a long hard year, especially with the coronavirus, but we made it through it,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue to help the community in this time of need.”
“He truly cares about the residents of Fayette County,” said Mimi McDonough, a housing case manager at Fayette County Community Action Agency and who nominated Pitts. “He is kind and courteous with staff and consumers. He never loses his positive outlook when asked to do the impossible. I have watched him take his time to help elderly consumers when he loads boxes in their vehicles to make sure nothing will spill or be ruined.”
The Fayette County Human Service Council is currently accepting new members for 2021, members look forward to hosting a series of workshops to support individual growth.
For more information, visit www.fayettehsc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.