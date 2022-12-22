Tis the season for giving.
On Saturday, Connellsville Area Community Ministries (CACM), hosted a community Christmas dinner at the Connellsville Senior Center. CACM Development Coordinator Mary Sampey said the event has been years in the making.
“We’ve been wanting to have a Christmas dinner for a long time, but it was kind of one of those things where it was like, ‘if we ever have the money,’” Sampey said.
She said the dinner has been an unfulfilled dream over the past four years, while the organization has been raising money via its annual Heart to Hope telethon. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, she noted, Connellsville Area Community Ministries started providing daily summer meals for school children and decided it was time to begin reaching for some of its other goals.
“We thought we really need to step out in faith and do some extra stuff,” she said.
Last year, CACM teamed with Sparks Catering to provide home-delivered meals, but this year, with people once more gathering in person, the organization decided to make its dream of a sit-down community dinner a reality.
“We really wanted to do something bigger,” Sampey said. “This is kind of our way of thanking the city, number one, for giving so much to us, and number two, for people to see where their money goes when they donate to the Heart to Hope telethon, that their money is going back into the community.”
The dinner included 800 sit-down meals as well as 200 pre-ordered delivery meals. On the menu was ham, parsley potatoes, carrots, green beans, coleslaw, rolls, cake and soft drinks. The meals were free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a sit-down dinner and two takeout meals allowed for each person. Treat bags were given to all.
A host of volunteers helped with serving and delivering the meals, including Somerset Trust Company, Connellsville Area High School’s National Honor Society, and the school’s cheerleading squad and boys and girls basketball teams. The high school chamber ensemble provided musical entertainment, and Santa Claus was on hand.
Sampey said the goal is for the dinner to become an annual event.
“We didn’t know what this year was going to bring because this is definitely our learning year. We’re just so grateful,” she said of the community’s support for the telethon and the organization itself. “If we keep doing this, maybe it will become our thing and something that people look forward to every year.”
