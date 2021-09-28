Fayette County’s Office of Veterans Affairs received a $20,000 grant to expand its mobile outreach services.
The grants came from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).
The VTF is funded by Pennsylvanians who voluntarily make a $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver’s license, photo ID, or a motor vehicle registration. Additionally, the VTF receives proceeds that come from the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring Our Women Veterans license plates, or by making private donations. Since the grant program began in 2013, a total of $4,532,860 has been awarded to organizations that serve Pennsylvania veterans.
“Veterans in need of housing, employment, behavioral health counseling and other social services would be facing unmet needs without these important funds,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, who announced the funding Monday.
Grantees slated to receive funding identified $702,517 in matching funds pledged toward grant-funded initiatives. Combined with the VTF grants, this will result in more than $1.5 million for veterans’ initiatives during the next two years.
“The DMVA routinely connects veterans to benefits and programs, but we cannot provide this crucial service without help,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “The VTF program is successful because of the generous donations of Pennsylvanians and our ability to reach deep into every community thanks to the work of the grantees. This collaborative effort helps to ensure veterans receive every benefit they earned through their service to our nation.”
Two nonprofit organizations in Allegheny County also received funding through the VTF.
Operation Troop Appreciation in McKeesport received $45,000 to provide housing assistance to at-risk veterans, and Travelers Aid Society of Pittsburgh, Inc., in Pittsburgh received $50,000 to provide transportation services to veterans.
