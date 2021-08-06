The 2022 cycle of the Fayette County Tourism Grant program will open applications to county tourism businesses on Sept. 1.
Grant criteria, guidelines, and applications will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants. Completed applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Applications must be submitted online; no printed applications will be accepted.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for capital, marketing and operations grants and are required to have a 25% cash match or a 12.5% cash match and 12.5% in-kind match.
For-profit organizations are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar match for grants.
GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s destination marketing organization, has created a grant writing video, available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants.
Grants will be awarded in early December 2021 and funds must be spent between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
The annual grant program is funded by revenue generated by the Fayette County Hotel Room Tax. Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit as determined by the Grant Review Committee and administered by the county commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands. Since the program’s inception, more than $5.1 million has been awarded.
