GEORGES TWP. — The Fayette County Career and Technical Institute (CTI) is looking at add barbering to its list of program offerings next fall.
The school’s joint operating committee Monday authorized a move to seek approval from the Pennsylvania State Board of Barber Examiners, which regulates the licensure and practice of the barbering profession, to begin providing a barber program to high school and adult students.
CTI Executive Director Dr. Cynthia Shaw said the school is currently enrolling students for the new program, which is expected to start next school year.
The program will be a standard three-year course for high school students and a one-year, 1,250-hour program for adult learners. Individuals with a cosmetology license can complete the barber program in 600 hours, said Shaw.
Shaw said graduates of both the high school and adult programs will earn a barbering license.
The difference between barbering and cosmetology, which is also offered at the CTI, comes down to the practices that each are allowed to perform, said Shaw. For instance, a barber is trained and permitted to shave the face with a straight razor, while a cosmetologist is not.
“Barbering is becoming popular again. It’s on the list of in-demand occupations from (the state Department of) Labor & Industry,” Shaw said of the addition to the school’s program catalog. “There aren’t any barbering schools near here, and students have been requesting it.”
The CTI will enroll up to 10 adult ed. students and up to 20 high school students in the program at a time, said Shaw.
A clinic will be open for members of the public to come to the school to receive haircuts, she added.
In other business, the board:
n Approved an agreement with the Intermediate Unit 1 for the lease of four classrooms for the 2019-20 school year at a cost of $6,000.
n Approved the purchase of a scissor-rack car lift for the auto mechanics program from Hunter Engineering Co. at a cost of $25,850.
n Appointed Jon Hoover to a facility director position with compensation set at $44,316.
n Approved Shana Boyer (medical assistant/phlebotomy) and Ron Tucholski (electrical) as adult evening instructors.
n Approved an audit report for the 2018-19 fiscal year as presented by Cypher & Cypher CPA.
