Several National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Events will be held on Saturday in Fayette County.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., unused medications safely and anonymously at Drug Take Back Boxes located at:
n Adah V.F.D., 126 Firehouse Road, Adah
n Smithfield V.F.D., Morgantown Street, Smithfield
n Uniontown Hospital, 500 W Berkeley Street Uniontown
n Uniontown Police Department, 45 East Penn Street, Uniontown
If anyone is unable to participate in the Take Back Events this April, local Fayette County law enforcement agencies have safe and secure drug take back boxes available for medication drop off all year.
The Uniontown Hospital also has a secure drug take back box available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for people to drop off old, unused, or expired medications.
