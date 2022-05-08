Fayette County observed National Take Your Child to Work Day on April 28 at the Fayette County Courthouse.
County employee’s children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews participated in a day full of activities aimed at teaching them about the essential functions of county government. The itinerary included a presentation from the county commissioners, where three children acted out the roles of commissioners; a swearing-in demonstration and presentation by Clerk of Courts Tim Dye; a visit to Judge Steve Leskinen’s courtroom, a presentation by District Attorney Rich Bower and more.
The event was coordinated by the Fayette County Human Resources Department, which provided breakfast and lunch.
