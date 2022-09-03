Fayette County’s rich agriculture will take center stage during the Fayette County Farm Bureau’s third Farm-to-Table Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 Valley Farms in Connellsville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Saturday, September 3, 2022 3:38 AM
Fayette County’s rich agriculture will take center stage during the Fayette County Farm Bureau’s third Farm-to-Table Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 Valley Farms in Connellsville.
“Several years ago, one of our former board members hosted a farm-to-table dinner and donated a portion of the proceeds to the Farm Bureau,” Farm Bureau Government Relations Director Joe Ambrose said. “It was a great event, and we knew we wanted to keep it going, so now we host it through our board and showcase all of Fayette County agriculture.”
Farm Bureau President Darrell Becker said the dinner gives local farmers a chance to not only showcase their products, but make connections between agriculture and county citizens.
“As farmers, we’re supposed to be educators, because not everyone understands our industry or our plight. This allows us to expose the general public to what our farmers do, and talk about all the ways farmers make a difference in our communities,” Becker said. “I can’t tell you how gratifying it is to see everyone coming together. It’s what we’re called to do as the voices of agriculture.”
Dinner will be prepared by local Chef Jeremy Critchfield of HuntChef. The event will also feature door prizes, a gift basket auction and farm products from local vendors.
Ambrose said “everything” at the dinner, including the table centerpieces, will be sourced from Fayette County farmers or Farm Bureau members. Laurel Highlands Brewery of Uniontown and Christian Klay Winery of Chalk Hill will serve beer and wine, respectively. Ridge Runner Distillery of Chalk Hill will also be on hand, creating specialty cocktails from moonshine.
The event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 and on sale through Sunday, Sept. 4. They can be purchased online at www.fayettechamberstore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.