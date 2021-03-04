Fayette Gives is accepting applications from local nonprofits that want to participate in the county’s second one-day online giving event.
The first Fayette Gives, held in November and hosted by the Community Foundation of Fayette County, raised $292,423 for the 42 participating charities.
While this year’s event won’t be held until Nov. 16, CFFC Communications and Grantmaking Coordinator Rebecca Wardle encouraged nonprofits to begin submitting applications.
“We’re eager to see both charities who participated last year and charities who are new to Fayette Gives, especially now that we had a successful first year and people have become familiar with it,” she said.
Wardle said there is no limit to the number of charities that can participate in the event, and CFFC will be reviewing registrations and approving participants on a rolling basis through the Sept. 1 deadline.
On the day of the event, donations will be accepted online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donors are able to review nonprofits’ profiles, and chose which they wish to support. Checks are also accepted, accompanied by CFFC’s Fayette Gives check contribution form, which will be available after registration is closed.
Funds raised last year were comprised of $233,746 in donations from the public and a $57,000 bonus pool made up of donations from businesses and foundations.
In 2020, Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington received the largest amount, totaling $66,479.
Dean Simpson, the center’s marketing manager, said earlier this year that the money would be used to help fund workshops, programs and an open house. In light of the generosity of local donors, Touchstone also planned to dedicate some of the funds to scholarships to help county residents attend workshops, he said.
Wardle said nonprofits that participated last year and would like to again this year must re-register and can do so at www.fayettegives.org until Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. Charities can learn more by reviewing the FAQs at www.fayettegives.org or by contacting Wardle at 724-437-8600 x203.
CFFC also noted that Mike Kelly Toyota will return as a community sponsor for the event. Others interested in sponsorship can download the form on the Fayette Gives website or contact Renee Couser at 724-437-8600 x1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.