Six students from Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus participated in the third mentorship program at Fayette LaunchBox over six weeks this summer.
Fayette LaunchBox is a no-cost business accelerator designed to help regional entrepreneurs and university affiliates develop their ideas into commercially viable products and services. The facility is a joint venture between Penn State and the Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, under the Invent Penn State program.
The annual invitation-only mentorship program, which provides students with microgrants and resources to develop entrepreneurial ideas, is an initiative to generate more technology-based start-ups in the region.
The cohort attended workshops about crowdfunding, digital marketing, branding and entrepreneurial planning. Students also submitted weekly journal entries, conferenced with mentors and group members, completed scholarly and industry reading, developed business reports and marketing plans and crafted video pitches.
Students who took part in the program were Jacob Levendosky, Matthew D’Annolfo, Brandy Sickles, Joshua Krause, Joshua Heller and Salanieta Waqanivalu.
