Some of Fayette County’s most outstanding artists and writers were honored at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of Southwestern Pennsylvania, held virtually in April at California University of Pennsylvania.
This year, students in grades 7 through 12 submitted 407 pieces of writing and art for the regional competition.
The art judges awarded 19 gold keys, 27 silver keys and 63 merit awards to high school students. Middle school students were awarded 5 gold keys, 5 silver keys and 10 merits.
Nine gold keys were awarded to the writers at the high school level. The judges also awarded 68 silver keys, and 60 merit awards. Middle school writers received 3 golds, 22 silvers and 32 merit awards.
Some students won awards in a number of categories.
Among them were Taney Basinger, a senior at Connellsville High School, who won a gold key and a silver key for fashion, a silver key for sculpture, and a silver key portfolio in art.
Her dress, “For the Record,” is a gold dress in which records are incorporated into the design.
Kayla Miller, a senior at Uniontown High School, won a silver key for her painting, “Colorful Lights.”
Hayley Whitaker, a senior at Connellsville High School, was awarded a silver key in drawing and illustration for her sketch, “Face of the Owl Realism.”
All gold key winners, including those chosen for the added distinction of American Vision and American Voice awards, were entered into the National Scholastic Competition, where more than 260,000 were judged.
California University of Pennsylvania has been the home of this Scholastic program since 2009.
A selection of student works awarded gold or silver keys is available for download on the national website, artandwriting.org. Find the link under My Region, writing.
To visit the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards of Southwestern Pennsylvania online exhibit and to see the program, visit: https://indd.adobe.com/view/5458188e-efa8-475e-8f1c-66c59387e2d3 and https://indd.adobe.com/view/97583ce5-2a89-4cbf-8827-3e68d9e4245c.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.