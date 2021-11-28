In its first six months of operation, the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center collected more than 1 million pounds of recyclables.
Fayette County Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea said she’s excited to see the program take off.
“I never thought it would all happen this quickly,” Shea said. “That’s more than 1 million pounds of material that we’ve successfully kept out of our landfills and from being discarded along our roads and waterways.”
The center held its grand opening April 24, and has since served 2,500 residents.
“Now we just need to build on this momentum, because this is how we reduce Fayette County’s carbon footprint. We’re saving the earth,” Shea said.
Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr said making recycling more convenient for county residents has encourages participation.
“By having a centrally located recycling center and drop-off bins at convenient locations throughout the county, we’re taking the hassle out of recycling and removing that barrier,” Lohr said, noting counties are looking to replicate Fayette’s program.
Commissioner Vince Vicites, who founded the county’s recycling program more than 30 years ago and is a former recycling coordinator, said the program is one of his “top priorities.”
“The recycling center and drop-off bins are great tools for making recycling more convenient for our residents,” he said. “The more citizens we have recycling, the more landfill space we save, and the better we protect our environment for everyone in Fayette County.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn noted the county’s program was profiled in a Bloomsburg University study, and said he’s encouraged by the early numbers.
“With some ingenuity, I think you will see the tonnage amounts go even higher in the future,” Dunn said.
Located at 105 Romeo Lane in Uniontown, the center is a self-serve, drive-through option for residents to recycle both regular and hard-to-recycle materials year-round. The county purchased the property using grant funds. Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania opted to leave the industry and close its long-standing recycling center in May 2020, after serving the county for about 30 years.
The county has since entered into an agreement with Carry All Products Inc. for hauling services; and Superior Fine Grind LLC of South Connellsville for processing services.
Shea is currently seeking a new round of grant funding from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which will allow her to add to the program’s existing fleet of drop-off bins. She’s also working with county school districts to expand her outreach efforts to students through new programming; has plans to host on-site stormwater and recycling workshops; and will install multiple rain gardens around the center.
“In the next year, we hope to see this facility evolve into more than just a recycling center. We want it to be a place for everyone in our community to come and learn how to keep Fayette County green,” she said.
For more information about the Fayette County Recycling Program, contact Shea at sshea@fayettepa.org; or call the Fayette County Recycling Hotline at 724-430-4884 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
