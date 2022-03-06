Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc. offers free financial coaching through the Financial Opportunity Center, 140 North Beeson Ave in Uniontown.
The center bundles support services, employment services and financial coaching to assist area residents with financial issues such as establishing or improving credit, budgeting income and building household assets. Services are funded from the Local Initiative Support Corporation and the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“The Financial Opportunity Center provides a collection of services, bundled to help area families succeed and thrive” said James Stark, FCCAA’s CEO. “Our commitment is to work with each family using this bundled approach for an extended period of time to improve net worth, credit scores, income, and assets.”
Stark said the LISC model recognizes that it is not enough to improve the physical assets of a community. Rather, a sustainable community also recognizes the need to strengthen the financial health of area residents.
“The bundling of family supports like food stamps, rent and mortgage assistance, employment and career advancement, and financial coaching will help families to improve their net worth and credit scores,” said Susan Wagner, Financial Opportunity Center Project Manager. “This center is a resource that is available for a wide variety of financial information and training.”
“We want people to understand that this is a free service. A lot of people think about financial advising as having fees and commissions, and that’s not the case with this program,” said Rickie Hager, Financial Coach.
For more information about the Financial Opportunity Center, call 724-437-6050 or visit www.fccaa.org.
