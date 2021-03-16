The monthly food bank at The First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, will be open for an extra food distribution on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is not required for this additional event. Food distribution will be curbside on Eddington Lane at the church kitchen entrance. Cars should form a waiting line at the Masontown Elementary School entrance beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles as volunteers will place food boxes inside.
