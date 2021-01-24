A little more than a year ago, Republicans Mike Belding and Betsy Rohanna McClure were sworn in as new Greene County commissioners, joining Democratic incumbent Blair Zimmerman on the three-person board.
The two promised transparency and change, and 2020 brought its own unique set of challenges as they found their first year in office included financial problems in the county, and a pandemic that swept across the globe.
“As a functioning organization, we never missed a beat,” Belding said, noting that COVID-19 necessitated county employees shifting to telework.
Early on, commissioners started a COVID-19 Task Force with local organizations, emergency management agencies, county and state government officials, health care facilities and other stakeholders to respond to the pandemic.
“We (also) effectively developed PPE and cleaning supply inventory, distribution and resupply protocols for our employees, local emergency response units, health care facilities, and nursing homes/congregate care facilities,” Belding said.
The county is now serving in a supporting role in the state’s vaccine program, aiding in planning, communicating and facilitating distribution and administration as requested by local health care facilities.
Both Belding and McClure said 2020 was a difficult year for business negatively impacted by COVID-19, be it through state-ordered shutdowns, reductions in occupancy or by people not going out.
“With the county already dealing with a declining population and a barely surviving economy, the pandemic greatly impacted businesses already struggling,” Belding said. “We were able to use ACT 13 funding to help nonprofits struggling through COVID, and we continue to try to find the positive, to grow as a county, through the ongoing virus … we lost loved ones, pillars of the community, we saw many businesses struggle. But we learned to work remotely, we learned to change and adapt, and help others.”
“We’ve been given an opportunity to really see what some of the strengths Greene County has to offer through this ordeal, and work to market those strengths,” McClure said. “By focusing on the positive aspects that are the core of what our county has offer, we can see better things ahead.”
County financial concerns
Belding and McClure both said the board inherited what they referred to as an “inflated, inefficient county budget,” with a $5 million deficit covered by ACT 13 funding.
“Literally, every available funding stream had been zeroed out by previous commissioners,” Belding said.
Throughout the year, the board reviewed and analyzed expenses, contracts, potential costs savings and opportunities to increase revenue, which Belding said resulted in the county saving $1.5 million in the budget.
Still, last month, the county announced residents would see a tax increase – the first in a decade – because of the ongoing financial issues.
“You cannot save your way out of a $5 million deficit in one year,” he said.
The two said they’ve made strong efforts to increase communication with their constituents so that they can stay informed about county business and voice concerns about issues. In 2020, the commissioners conducted six town hall-style meetings throughout the county – a practice they hope to continue.
The board also started using Facebook to broadcast of all its public business meetings and archive them for viewing for those who cannot attend. There has also been an effort made to keep Facebook posts and website information current and write press releases frequently, in an effort to “try to keep the public aware of current events, opportunities, and information available through the county,” Belding said.
Challenges ahead
As they enter their second full year in office, Belding and McClure know there is still a lot of work to do.
“Financial issues will continue to plague Greene County until we can increase revenue through new developments for residential housing, businesses, and industry,” Belding said. “We continue to seek opportunities to diversify the economy towards new industries, technology, increased tourism and other potential economic drivers.”
The board also wants a more diverse workforce.
“Once infrastructure is established, like broadband availability, water and sewage, why can we not have a portion of our workforce live here and work in New York or Baltimore or Washington, D.C.?” Belding asked. “Many amenities younger folks are looking for are right here, such as open spaces, biking and hiking trails, the river … and with the capability to telework, they could live here and work elsewhere.”
“Moving forward, we are committed to continuously improving communication, economic development, human services, everything that can be improved for the benefit of the individuals and families here,” McClure said. “We also encourage residents to talk to us, share with us their ideas on how we can do better. All options to improve our rural area are on the table. Through better networking, growth is inevitable.
“We are excited about the future of Greene County,” she said. “Every day is a new challenge for us, but we are committed to making our area a better place to live, work, play and retire.”
