Friends, family and former students of a beloved teacher at the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center helped five students with a one-time memorial scholarship in her name.
Betsy Haas passed away in January after serving 44 years at the Connellsville Area School District as an elementary teacher in the district as well as a substitute teacher after her retirement for another four years.
“She substituted here, and she loved it here,” said Pam Lowe, another retired teacher and friend of Haas’. “She loved teaching.”
Lowe said that one of Haas’s favorite activities while teaching was reading to her students, especially poetry and stories to third-grade students during her lunch duty.
“And those kids to this day still talk about that,” Lowe said.
Lowe said another former teacher who worked with Haas thought of starting a one-time memorial scholarship in Haas’s name as it would be something special to do in her memory rather than sending flowers.
With that, Haas’s friends, family and even former students rallied together to raise $4,000 for the scholarship.
“We had a tremendous response,” Lowe said. “I was getting checks and checks and checks.”
Not only was the response big, it was also quick as Lowe said they were able to have everything finalized for the scholarships by April.
The result was four students at the career and technical center each receiving a $500 check to go on to further study what they’ve learned at the center.
They include Chasity Colbert, who will study nursing at Westmoreland County Community College; Daisy Porterfield and Declan Peterson, who will both study culinary arts at Westmoreland County Community College, and Cheyenne Aultz, who will study welding at Laurel Business Institute.
A $2,000 scholarship also went to a student who will go on to study education, and was awarded to Mallory Orndorff at Connellsville Area Senior High School, who will attend the University of Pittsburgh.
Lowe said Haas, who was always independent and didn’t want people to make a fuss over her or do things for her would actually have been very pleased with the scholarships given in her name.
“I think she would be thrilled because someone else was benefiting,” Lowe said.
