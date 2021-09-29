A flu shot clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, 1483 Jefferson Road in Jefferson Township, Greene County.
Pre-registration is requested and can be done by calling 724-627-8683. Attendees are asked to bring their Medicare or other insurance card and a face covering.
“Flu season is right around the corner, and I’m pleased to partner with Cornerstone Care to give residents an opportunity to get their flu shot this year,” said state Rep. Pam Snyder, who is hosting the clinic. “Getting your flu shot is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors from contracting the seasonal flu virus.”
