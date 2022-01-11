The monthly food bank at The First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, will be open for food distribution on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Registration is required for this food bank and can be done by bringing a photo ID, proof of residence and names and ages of everyone living in the home. Call Kathy at 724-583-9514 for more information.
