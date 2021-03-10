n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held Wednesday, March 17 in the parking lot of St. Peter’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Distribution is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Rd., Smock, will host its next drive-through food bank Saturday, March 20, starting at 10 a.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.