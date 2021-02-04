Two area food distributions have been scheduled for later this month:
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 to 11 a.m.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Rd., Smock, will host a drive-through food bank on Saturday, Feb. 20, starting at 10 a.m.
