Two food distributions are scheduled for the coming week in Fayette County.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the St. Vincent de Paul food bank will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Families must be registered through Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Those who are unregistered can sign up the day of the distribution, and should bring photo identification, the date of birth of each member of the household and verification of address.
During the distribution, volunteers will load boxes of food into vehicles and recipients are asked to remain in their cars.
The February food bank through St. Vincent de Paul is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the same location.
On Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m., First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, will hold a distribution. A second food bank will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 to 10 a.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock will hold a food distribution at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.