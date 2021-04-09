n Calvary UM Church at 34 Clarke Street, Uniontown will have its monthly food pantry food distribution today, April 9, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The distribution is for clients that are already registered for the Calvary Food Pantry. Recipients should park in the upper parking lot and will be guided in line when the food is ready to be distributed. Those receiving food should not get out of vehicles, as the boxes will be pre-packed and will be loaded into the car. There will be no exceptions.
n The monthly food bank at The First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave, Masontown, will be open Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency. Anyone wishing to sign up that day at the distribution will need to bring photo identification, verification of address, and date of birth of each person in household. Distribution will be curbside on Eddington Lane at the church kitchen entrance. Cars should form a waiting line at the Masontown Elementary School entrance beginning at 12:45 p.m. Volunteers will place food boxes inside vehicles.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, will host its monthly food bank Saturday, April 17, starting at 10 a.m. It will continue to be a drive-through distribution.
