Former Hiller woman turns 104

Rose Scott, formerly of Hiller, turned 104 years old on Feb. 1.
“Miss Van Dee,” as she is affectionately called, is the living matriarch of five family generations. She and her late husband, Samuel Scott, were owners of Scott’s Garbage Business for many years. In addition, she was a well-known and respected barber and community member.
Rose is the mother of six children, four of whom are still living; grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 11 great- great-grandchildren.
She attributes her longevity to her faith in God and the life she lives.
She now resides with her daughter in Dale City, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.