Former Peebles stores open as Gordmans

The sign on the front of the former Peebles in Countryside Plaza in East Huntingdon Township – now Gordmans - says it all. “Yep, we’re open.”
On Tuesday, this location, along with 22 others, opened their doors at 9 a.m. as the midwest discount retailer reopened stores that were previously Peebles in eastern and western Pennsylvania, including several in the region, like the rebranded store near Mount Pleasant. Gordmans and Peebles are both owned by the same company, Stage, which is spending 2020 nationally converting 500 other brands – Goody’s, Bealls, Palais Royal and Stage - into Gordmans. However, in Pennsylvania, that primarily means Peebles.
At the East Huntingdon Township store, operations will be led by a store manager who has been with the store for the past 15 years, Carrie Depta.
On Tuesday, Depta said they scrambled to get all of the rebranded stores ready for the opening.
Two of the biggest changes, Depta said, that Peeble’s customers will notice is lower pricing and different brands.
According to a Stage spokesperson, the move to Gordmans was based on customer response.
“Guests are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price concept,” according to a company press release.
Many retail stores are exploring the concept. Back in 2018, Macy’s made a similar move by introducing Macy’s Backstage to many of its stores, including the one at Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg.
Depta said Gordmans is similar in many ways to discount retail models that are enjoying success – TJ Maxx and Marshalls.
“Customers can find some real finds if they are willing to take the time,” said Depta.
Gordmans will carry many of the same brands Peebles did. In addition, Depta said customers will see additional brands, like Nike, that they wouldn’t have seen at Peebles, and the store now has an expanded home décor department.
Depta added that new merchandise comes in weekly, so customeers can expect to see something new with each new visit. Gordmans offers discount fashion, jewelry, furniture, décor, kitchen gadgets and more.
To make the openings Tuesday special, the store offered $1,000 donation to a local high school at the opening. In the local store, the check went to the Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School. In addition, the grand opening featured giveaways, including a free insulated tote bag for the first 100 guests, a discount coupon and a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Depta said the early returns from customers have been positive.
“They love all the new merchandise – and of course – the prices,” she said.
To learn more about Gordmans, visit gordmans.com.
Locations that opened Tuesday in southwestern Pennsylvania included:
n Belle Vernon Gordmans: Tri-County Plaza, 460 Tri-County Lane, Rostraver Township.
n Ellwood City Gordmans: 265 State Route 288, Franklin Township.
n Leechburg Gordmans: 451 Hyde Park Road, Allegheny Township.
n Mount Pleasant Gordmans: 306 Countryside Plaza, East Huntingdon Township.
n New Castle Gordmans: 3332 Wilmington Road, Suite B, Neshannock Township.
n Somerset Gordmans: 1610 North Center Ave., Somerset Township.
