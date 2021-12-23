The Olivia Scott Foundation keeps its namesake’s memory alive through generous donations to the community and beyond.
Olivia Scott was a junior at McGuffey High School, where she lettered in volleyball and track and maintained a high GPA, when she lost a short battle to liver cancer in June 2009.
“We started the foundation to honor her and as a way to say thank you to everybody who was so kind to us in our time of need,” said Marc Scott, who established the foundation with his wife, Ann Scott, after Olivia’s death.
Each year, the Olivia Scott Foundation assists families in life-threatening or life-altering situations (like losing a loved one or losing a home to natural disaster) and organizations that promote sportsmanship.
The foundation also sponsors six scholarship funds, two of which are funded permanently through the Washington County Community Foundation.
“(Olivia) will be benefitting future students,” Scott said. “I don’t have to worry about what happens when I become too old or pass away. Everything will still be out there helping the youth of tomorrow.”
The other four scholarships are funded through board members and donors. All scholarships ease the cost of higher education for local students.
“We are very proud of the fact that we (gave) over a half a million dollars donated out to youth in February of this year,” said Scott. “With that said, you have to have a lot of support from board members and donors to be able to accomplish that.”
Along with donations, the nonprofit hosts two annual fundraisers. Each February, the Olivia Scott Foundation throws a Valentine’s Day dinner-dance (mark your calendar for Feb. 12) and in August, the organization holds a mini-golf tournament.
There are two ways to help the Olivia Scott Foundation: by volunteering and by donating.
Those interested in volunteering at events are encouraged to email mascott10@verizon.net or text Scott at 724-255-6437.
Donations can be made online at https://oliviascottfoundation.com/ or through the WCCF.
Checks made payable to Olivia Scott Foundation may be sent to: Jessop Community Federal Credit Union, 1100 Green St., Washington, PA 15301.
“It’s just been very rewarding and fulfilling to be able to donate to the youth of the area,” said Scott. “No parent wants to say that you’re proud of the way somebody faced death, but I can’t believe there was a better example of somebody that ... knew her situation, knew her body. She hung in there as best she could. She was a good kid. She made me a better person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.